Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.800-$4.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.67 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.100-$1.120 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.54.

NYSE:A traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.16. 1,863,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,751. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,928 shares of company stock worth $19,085,389 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in A. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after buying an additional 150,375 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 537,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 278.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

