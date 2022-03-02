Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $214.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Tigress Financial from $206.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ABNB. Gordon Haskett cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.13. 92,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,328,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.89 and a beta of -0.38. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.89.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($10.88) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 121,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $19,885,907.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 637,295 shares of company stock valued at $109,376,699 in the last 90 days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

