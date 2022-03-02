Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 89.5% from the January 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKZOY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €115.00 ($129.21) to €120.00 ($134.83) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel from €109.00 ($122.47) to €113.00 ($126.97) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

AKZOY opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.