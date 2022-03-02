Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $138.31 on Monday. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,168,000 after buying an additional 52,051 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,594,000 after buying an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,145,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,778,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 339,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

