Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
NYSE:ALG opened at $138.31 on Monday. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.77.
Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.
