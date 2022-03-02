Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.78 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS.

Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. 9,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,605. The company has a market cap of $525.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.14. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $38.38.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

In other news, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $91,657.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 379.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 52,469 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 47.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

