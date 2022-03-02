Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stake Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,720,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 333,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,369,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The firm has a market cap of $282.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.