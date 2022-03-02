Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.17). Alimera Sciences had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $1,137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alimera Sciences by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alimera Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alimera Sciences by 50.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

