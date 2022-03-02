Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alkami Technology Inc. is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider principally for U.S.-based financial institutions. Alkami Technology Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

Shares of ALKT traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.51. Alkami Technology has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $42.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 116.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Alkami Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Alkami Technology by 882.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

