Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allbirds Inc. is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Allbirds in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Allbirds from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $7.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.28 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIRD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile (Get Rating)

