Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,274. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 18.45%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,641,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter worth approximately $29,521,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 139.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,149,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,616,000 after buying an additional 669,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after buying an additional 654,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,901,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

