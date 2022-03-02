alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (OTCMKTS:ALSRF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered alstria office REIT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered alstria office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

alstria office REIT stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. alstria office REIT has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.36.

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

