ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives $73.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. 6,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,724. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.50. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.80.

In other news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jason Lettmann sold 76,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $2,463,267.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 519,404 shares of company stock worth $14,887,607. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 6,841.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,024,000 after buying an additional 507,399 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,039,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after buying an additional 192,610 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,566,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

