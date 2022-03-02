Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $91.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $92.00 to $91.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AMRC. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.33.

NYSE AMRC opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

