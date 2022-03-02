Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Ameresco also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of AMRC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.78. 372,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Ameresco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

