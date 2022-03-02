Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.
AMRC opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $6,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameresco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ameresco (Get Rating)
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ameresco (AMRC)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.