Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

AMRC opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter worth $6,605,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ameresco by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

