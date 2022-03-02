Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Ameresco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.78. The company had a trading volume of 372,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,893,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ameresco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

