American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) EVP Sells $486,084.25 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.43. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.96 and a 52 week high of $91.68.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.