American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Trading Up 7.7%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.
About American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)
