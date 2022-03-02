American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Trading Up 7.7%

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 17,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get American Energy Partners alerts:

About American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

American Energy Partners, Inc engages in the provision of water treatment and distribution, oil and natural gas production, geotechnical consulting services, and energy education. It operates through the Oil and Natural Gas Sales and Geotechnical Consulting Services. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.