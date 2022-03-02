American International Group Inc. Grows Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,066 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $9,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSA opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

