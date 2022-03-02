American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 347,996 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,845,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $271.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

