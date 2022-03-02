American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCK opened at $271.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.75 and a fifty-two week high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.15%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,901 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,382. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

