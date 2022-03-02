American International Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of LivaNova worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 24.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivaNova by 36.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group raised LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,784 shares of company stock worth $392,826. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $68.68 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.