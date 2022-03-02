American International Group Inc. Sells 1,426 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMP opened at $279.07 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.38 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.85.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

