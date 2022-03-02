American International Group Inc. Sells 3,105 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 143,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $8,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH stock opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.53 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.