American International Group Inc. Sells 39,569 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,569 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Valero Energy by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after acquiring an additional 675,316 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.