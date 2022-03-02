American International Group Inc. Sells 6,039 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $9,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 735,350 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,624,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SKX shares. StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. OTR Global cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

SKX stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.