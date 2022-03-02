American International Group Inc. Sells 6,195 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Adient by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,215,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Adient during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Adient by 201.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,168 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Adient by 18.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 395,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after purchasing an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adient by 53.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 204,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Shares of ADNT opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $34.08 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.