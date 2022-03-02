American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Public has been witnessing higher acquisition costs and interest expenses. Total costs and expenses for the third quarter increased 28% year over year due to the inclusion of Rasmussen University or RU, which was negatively impacted by the timing of the transaction’s closure. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.7% year over year. It expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to decline 19-34%. Also, total net course registrations at APUS are likely to decline 2-5% and RU’s student enrollment is likely to fall 3.5% year over year. That said, American Public has been benefiting from strong visibility at HCN. Also, initiatives like affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic efforts aimed at improving student success and strong digital marketing campaigns are commendable.”

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $20.25 on Tuesday. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $378.88 million, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,567,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

