American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ARL stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.24 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.78. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $20.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the third quarter valued at about $411,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 26.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

