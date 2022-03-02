Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.09

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as high as $10.20. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 65,369 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

