Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.440-$-0.420 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $226 million-$234 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.93 million.Amplitude also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPL opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.47.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMPL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,824,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Matthew Heinz sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total value of $340,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,563,748 shares of company stock worth $49,947,941 and sold 65,228 shares worth $3,378,868.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,255,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,997,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,368,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,052,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,837,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amplitude (Get Rating)

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.