Analysts Anticipate Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Evolus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Evolus reported earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Evolus.

Get Evolus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOLS shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.20.

EOLS stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Evolus has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Evolus by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,226,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolus by 521.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus (Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.