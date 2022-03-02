Analysts Anticipate Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). Freshpet reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on FRPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Freshpet by 245.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 898,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,697. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.93 and a beta of 0.67. Freshpet has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.99.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

