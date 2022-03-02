Analysts Anticipate National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). National CineMedia posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National CineMedia.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 11,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,098. The company has a market capitalization of $237.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.45. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

About National CineMedia (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.