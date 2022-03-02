Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.68 Million

Analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) will post $13.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.60 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.20 million to $48.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.00 million, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $31.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,089. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.16 million, a PE ratio of 580.12 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, insider Phil Skolnick sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $39,756.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 1,058 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $32,258.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,388 shares of company stock valued at $149,142. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

