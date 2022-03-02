Analysts Expect CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CareMax’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareMax will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CareMax.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CareMax by 40.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,316,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,702 shares in the last quarter. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CareMax during the second quarter valued at $50,008,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in CareMax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,260,000 after purchasing an additional 164,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CareMax by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 802,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CareMax by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 112,182 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CMAX traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,089. CareMax has a one year low of $5.29 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71.

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

