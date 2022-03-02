Analysts Expect Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Impinj posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Impinj will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $206,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,012 shares of company stock worth $4,718,972. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Impinj by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

PI traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.38. 594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,667. Impinj has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

