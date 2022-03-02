Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.90 Million

Analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will announce $59.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.00 million and the highest is $68.90 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,265.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $355.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $385.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $468.56 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $511.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 81.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS.

LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $36,245.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 25,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $433,668.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIND. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 49,418 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 802,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 62,087 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIND opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $843.36 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.27. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $21.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.