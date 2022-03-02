Analysts Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) will post sales of $171.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.22 million and the highest is $183.00 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $122.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $736.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.50 million to $756.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $792.56 million, with estimates ranging from $723.55 million to $846.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $173.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.80, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 189.48%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.