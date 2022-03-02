Analysts Expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Equities research analysts expect VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) to announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $360,000.00. VistaGen Therapeutics posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $1.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $1.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover VistaGen Therapeutics.

Get VistaGen Therapeutics alerts:

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,183.17% and a negative return on equity of 36.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTGN remained flat at $$1.37 on Wednesday. 554,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,072. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $282.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.89.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD), PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VistaGen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.