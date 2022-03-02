Analysts Issue Forecasts for HP Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HP in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the computer maker will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HP’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of HPQ opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. HP has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $297,813.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,969 shares of company stock worth $5,834,449 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 43,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

