Analysts Offer Predictions for Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
