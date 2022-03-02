Analysts Offer Predictions for Insulet Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insulet in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PODD. Zacks Investment Research cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

PODD opened at $260.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.09 and a beta of 0.70. Insulet has a 1 year low of $193.70 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.37.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.57 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Insulet by 10.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 39.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,989,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Insulet by 38.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

