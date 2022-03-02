Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Target Price at $83.78

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.78.

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $74.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.09.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 930,800 shares of company stock valued at $76,406,492. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 161,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 744,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,453 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,011,000 after acquiring an additional 436,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

