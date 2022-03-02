Analysts Set Expectations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.48.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $35,723.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 53,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,339,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 733,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 262,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

