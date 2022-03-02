Analysts Set RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Target Price at $20.20

Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

RXST opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.61. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 29.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

