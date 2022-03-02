Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $55.53

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.53.
Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
SYF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. 9,080,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.
About Synchrony Financial (Get Rating)
Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.