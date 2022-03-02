Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT at $55.53

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.76. 9,080,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.30. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

