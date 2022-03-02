Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Invitae (NVTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Invitae (NYSE: NVTA):

2/28/2022 – Invitae had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Invitae had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/16/2022 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/15/2022 – Invitae had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

2/9/2022 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

1/26/2022 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

1/11/2022 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $44.48.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Invitae by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,777,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

