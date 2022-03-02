Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Invitae (NVTA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Invitae (NYSE: NVTA):
- 2/28/2022 – Invitae had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2022 – Invitae had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2022 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 2/16/2022 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 2/15/2022 – Invitae had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 2/9/2022 – Invitae was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 1/26/2022 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
- 1/11/2022 – Invitae was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “
Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $44.48.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitae (NVTA)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.