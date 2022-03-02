Analyzing Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) & Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX)

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Aurora Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Creative Realities shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Creative Realities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aurora Innovation N/A N/A -26.33% Creative Realities 7.42% 16.67% 6.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aurora Innovation and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aurora Innovation 0 1 1 0 2.50 Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus target price of $13.63, suggesting a potential upside of 153.25%. Given Aurora Innovation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aurora Innovation is more favorable than Creative Realities.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aurora Innovation and Creative Realities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aurora Innovation $82.54 million 41.90 -$755.45 million N/A N/A Creative Realities $17.46 million 0.71 -$16.84 million $0.14 7.36

Creative Realities has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aurora Innovation.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

