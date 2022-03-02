Analyzing Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ)

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) and Hermitage Offshore Services (OTCMKTS:HOFSQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Pyxis Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Hermitage Offshore Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers $21.71 million 1.06 -$6.90 million ($0.33) -1.81 Hermitage Offshore Services $41.81 million 0.01 -$19.12 million N/A N/A

Pyxis Tankers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hermitage Offshore Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Pyxis Tankers and Hermitage Offshore Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Tankers 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hermitage Offshore Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Tankers and Hermitage Offshore Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers -43.90% -20.86% -9.18% Hermitage Offshore Services N/A N/A N/A

About Pyxis Tankers (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers, Inc. is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

About Hermitage Offshore Services (Get Rating)

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in offshore support vessel business primarily in the North Sea and off the coast of West Africa. It owns and operates a fleet of 23 vessels comprising of ten platform supply vessels, 11 crew boats, and 2 anchor handling supply vessels. The company was formerly known Nordic American Offshore Ltd. and changed its name to Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. in June 2019. Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. On August 11, 2020, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

